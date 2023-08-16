< Back to All News

Kiley Tours Damaged Scotts Flat Spillway

Posted: Aug. 16, 2023 12:04 AM PDT

NID officials are hoping Nevada County’s congressman will help them get funding to replace the Scotts Flat spillway. On Monday, Kevin Kiley toured the reservoir and heard about the Nevada Irrigation District’s infrastructure needs. In January, we told you that the NID Board of Directors approved a one-point-four million-dollar contract for the design work. Assistant General Manager Greg Jones says full costs for the project in the coming years are now estimated at 20-million dollars…

Since the reservoir’s construction, 75 years ago, NID officials say the spillway has experienced repetitive cracking on the chute slabs. And then, in early 2017, there was even more severe damage from winter storms. But Jones stresses it’s under no immediate threat of failure. He says the district will try to secure funding, at least in part, from federal infrastructure grants that have been available. But they first need to complete the design and get government approval…

Jones has no precise estimate on the timeline. In the meantime, he hopes that NID at least raised Kiley’s awareness about the urgency of the project.

