Kiley Tours Mill Street Plaza Again

Nevada County’s congressman, who lives in Rocklin, seems to like visiting Grass Valley. And he stopped by again on Tuesday. Mayor Jan Arbuckle says when Kevin Kiley was last here, for Armistice Day, the Mill Street Plaza was still under construction…

Arbuckle says that also included a popular walkway that connects Mill Street with the South Church Street parking lot, which was dedicated, six years ago, to Chris Stevens. Stevens, a Grass Valley native, was killed in 2012 during an attack on the U.S. consulate in Libya…

Arbuckle says there were no discussions with Kiley regarding any congressional business or legislation that might impact this area. Kiley couldn’t be reached for comment. City officials say the Mill Street Plaza has aimed to create a space that would benefit downtown businesses, while also providing a community space and town square.