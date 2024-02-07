Kiley Touts His Role With Tax Relief Act

Tax filing season is picking up. And Nevada County’s Congressman says four bills he’s co-sponsored are part of what’s called the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act that’s been passed by the House. Speaking recently about them on the floor, Kevin Kiley said one is called the Protect Innocent Victims of Taxation After Fire Act…

Kiley said the legislation corrects an injustice for Californians who have suffered greatly from fires caused by PG and E power line problems and were taxed on the settlements they received. Another bill is called the American Innovation and R and D Competitiveness Act…

Kiley said another measure increases the per capita dollar amount for the Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act and its minimum ceiling amount. It also extends the inflation adjustment for such amounts. And the fourth bill is called the ALIGN Act. He said it makes permanent the expensing of certain new business equipment. He said expensing allows the deduction of the full amount of an expense item in the same taxable year.