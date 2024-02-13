< Back to All News

Kiley Touts Wildfire Relief Money Bill

Posted: Feb. 13, 2024 12:43 AM PST

Californians impacted by recent devastating wildfires, or who live in high risk areas, like Nevada County, might find some financial relief through their local congressional representative. Kevin Kiley has introduced a resolution supporting what’s called the SAFE HOME Act. Speaking recently on the House floor, he said the bill would, among other things, create a 25-percent refundable tax credit for wildfire mitigation, such as home

click to listen to Congressman Kiley

Kiley also hopes the legislation can help provide some relief from skyrocketing insurance rates…

click to listen to Congressman Kiley

Kiley said the federal government needs to be more proactive. He says preventing wildfire damage is preferable to simply putting out fires after the fact. And he said it’s certainly less expensive than rebuilding communities that have been destroyed.

