Kiley Urges Tahoe Reauthorization Funding

Posted: Jul. 24, 2024 12:26 AM PDT

For Nevada County residents who vacation or just have daytime excursions to Lake Tahoe, there’s some promising news coming from local congressman Kevin Kiley. He says the Senate has passed the Restoration Reauthorization Act. It provides another 415 million dollars over the next 10 years to reduce the threat of wildfires, as well as combating invasive species, and improving water clarity. And, speaking on the floor, earlier this month, and as a co-sponsor of the bill, he urged his colleagues in the House to follow suit…

click to listen to Kevin Kiley

Kiley noted that nearly 80-percent of the Tahoe Basin is controlled by the U.S Forest Service…

click to listen to Kevin Kiley

Kiley said over 700 improvement projects have already been funded. He said since the Act’s original passage in 2016, the program has leveraged the federal investment 5-to-1 with state, local, and private funding, and supported 17-hundred jobs a year. Meanwhile, the annual Tahoe Summit is in August.

