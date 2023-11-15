< Back to All News

Kiley Wants More Done About Jewish Student Threats

Posted: Nov. 15, 2023 12:36 AM PST

The spike in threats and violence against Jewish college students, since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, has also prompted a strong outcry from Nevada County’s congressman. Republican Kevin Kiley and a GOP representative from Utah, Burgess Owens, have written a letter to the U.S Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights demanding that more protection measures be taken. The Department has sent out links to Jewish students to file complaints…

Kiley is also disappointed with the response from leadership at the University of California and California State University campuses, terming it “woefully inadequate”…

Among other things, the letter asks the Department to do more against faculty who support or incite such activity. Kiley says some professors have abused their authority to amplify anti-semitic and anti-Israel propaganda. It alleges that some faculty have also cancelled classes for anti-Israel rallies and expressed profound hostility. The letter reports that Jewish students characterize campus administrators’ response as a, quote, “callous disregard for their physical safety and emotional well-being”.

