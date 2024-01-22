Kiley’s PRESS Bill Passed By Full House

Last week went well for legislation being pushed by Nevada County’s congressional representative, Kevin Kiley. The so-called PRESS Act was passed by the full House, to provide a federal shield for reporters wanting to protect confidential sources, especially for stories investigating democratic abuse and corruption…

The measure also protects data held by third parties, like phone and internet companies, from being secretly seized without the opportunity to challenge those demands in court. And Kiley says while all states have some form of shield law, they don’t apply to investigations being done by the Department of Justice and the FBI…

Kiley says journalists are often the first to expose government waste and fraud. And he says he’s seen both Democrat and Republican administrations unjustly target target reporters and use a compulsory process to obtain information from them. So, he says the bill has had bi-partisan support and is optimistic it’ll also be passed by the Senate and be signed by the President.