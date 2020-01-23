Killer Of Two Nevada County Teen Girls Released

In August of last year, we told you that a Nevada County man convicted of the 1994 murders of two 16-year-old girls had, again, been granted parole. And after the normal months-long legal review process, Governor Newsom has now allowed the release of Sam Strange, in Alameda County, through taking no action on the decision from the State Parole Board. Strange will be under supervision for two years. Former Governor Brown had reversed the first approval from the State Parole Board in 2018. But the Board approved the release again last year. Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell says Strange hasn’t indicated proper remorse…

Newell says Strange has continued to blame the murders on two friends and that he only helped dispose the bodies. No other arrests were ever made…

It was the fourth time Strange had sought parole since 2013. He is now 45 years old.