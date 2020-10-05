Kindness Spread in Nevada County

–

Flocks of Yellow-Shirted-Do-Gooders were seen in areas of western Nevada County Saturday as over 300 participants supported the annual Random Acts of Kindness Event. RAKE, put on by Anew Day Counseling Services, drew community members interested in supporting those in need in Nevada County. A group of Grass Valley Police Officers put on their yellow RAKE shirts and were picking up trash along Idaho-Maryland Road and Wolf Creek.

The officers were discovering all sorts of items… none that would be considered hidden treasures.

Another Do-Gooder sighting included well over 100 Nevada Union High School students loading pickup trucks and trailers at the the Gold Country Senior Services firewood distribution center at the Rise Gold Corporation yard.

Teacher and Coach Buck Davis says its a great way for the students to give back.

Gold Country Senior Services Executive Director Janeth Marroletti was thrilled to have the support.

Marroletti says 160 seniors would receiving up to three truckloads of firewood this season because of the generous community.

Other RAKErs helped pick up roadside trash and beautify parks around Grass Valley and Nevada City as part of Anew Day’s 7th Annual RAKE.