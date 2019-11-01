Kitchen Tour Benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters

You can check out some cool kitchens this weekend, also help out a local charitable organization. The ‘Heart of the Home’ Kitchen Tour featuires five unique home kitchens that you can check out. Each one will have something different to offer, and also probably a nice snack or two. Organizer Lindy Schasiepen says there are several things that people want to see when they visit the various kitchens…

Listen to Lindy Schasiepen 1

And they also have some kitchen re-models as well…

Listen to Lindy Schasiepen 2

The tour is from 10am to 3pm tomorrow. You drive yourself to the various homes. Due to the Public Safety Power Shutoff, tickets weren’t available online, so you can buy them at the first house, which is on One Mile Way, east of Nevada City (It’s a turnoff toward Scotts Flat Lake, drive down a little ways and you’ll see the house). Proceeds benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County.

–gf