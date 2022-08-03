< Back to All News

Kitten Population Explosion In Nevada County

Posted: Aug. 3, 2022 12:25 AM PDT

Summer also means lots of stray kittens in Nevada County. Appearing on KNCO’s “On the Town” on Tuesday, Sammie’s Friends’ Co-Founder, Cheryl Wicks, says they’re taking in about the same number as last year, which was a record. That was 472 and will likely go higher this year. And if you include other shelters, she says it’s likely at least 600 kittens. Wicks says spaying and neutering has been lagging again…

click to listen to Cheryl Wicks

Wicks says other possible reasons for the kitten surge include overburdened veterinarians, inflation, that makes it more challenging to cover pet expenses, as well as more pet

click to listen to Cheryl Wicks

The pandemic also restricted or banned people from coming into Sammie’s Friends for a while. On August 21st, Wicks says a Cat Video Festival is happening at the Nevada Theatre, as a fundraiser for the shelter.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha