Kitten Population Explosion In Nevada County

Summer also means lots of stray kittens in Nevada County. Appearing on KNCO’s “On the Town” on Tuesday, Sammie’s Friends’ Co-Founder, Cheryl Wicks, says they’re taking in about the same number as last year, which was a record. That was 472 and will likely go higher this year. And if you include other shelters, she says it’s likely at least 600 kittens. Wicks says spaying and neutering has been lagging again…

click to listen to Cheryl Wicks

Wicks says other possible reasons for the kitten surge include overburdened veterinarians, inflation, that makes it more challenging to cover pet expenses, as well as more pet

click to listen to Cheryl Wicks

The pandemic also restricted or banned people from coming into Sammie’s Friends for a while. On August 21st, Wicks says a Cat Video Festival is happening at the Nevada Theatre, as a fundraiser for the shelter.