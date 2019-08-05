< Back to All News

Kiwanis and K-Mart Get Kids Ready For School

Posted: Aug. 5, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

Grass Valley’s K-Mart store opened a little early this morning for several needy kids who are getting ready to go back to school. Each year, the Gold Country Kiwanis, in conjunction with the Grass Valley School District, provides kindergarten through eighth grade students with gift cards that they can use for school clothes. Homer Nottingham is the organizer…

Listen to Homer Nottingham 1

The gift cards are for 125 dollars, plus each kid gets a back pack full of school supplies. Thomas is about to enter sixth grade at Lyman Gilmore School. He was ‘mostly’ happy with his new stuff…

Listen to Thomas

(Don’t worry, Thomas, the pants won’t be scratchy after their washed.) Nottingham says they always get off to an early start…

Listen to Homer Nottingham 2

Organizers say they expect this to be their biggest year in terms of number of kids taking part.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha