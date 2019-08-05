Kiwanis and K-Mart Get Kids Ready For School

Grass Valley’s K-Mart store opened a little early this morning for several needy kids who are getting ready to go back to school. Each year, the Gold Country Kiwanis, in conjunction with the Grass Valley School District, provides kindergarten through eighth grade students with gift cards that they can use for school clothes. Homer Nottingham is the organizer…

Listen to Homer Nottingham 1

The gift cards are for 125 dollars, plus each kid gets a back pack full of school supplies. Thomas is about to enter sixth grade at Lyman Gilmore School. He was ‘mostly’ happy with his new stuff…

Listen to Thomas

(Don’t worry, Thomas, the pants won’t be scratchy after their washed.) Nottingham says they always get off to an early start…

Listen to Homer Nottingham 2

Organizers say they expect this to be their biggest year in terms of number of kids taking part.

–gf