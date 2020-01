KNCO High School Hoops 2020 Schedule

KNCO HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL BROADCAST SCHEDULE

TH JANUARY 9 Bear River Girls vs Encina Prep 5:30 PM

Bear River Boys vs Encina Prep 7:00 PM

TU JANUARY 14 Nevada Union Boys vs Placer 7:30 PM

WE JANUARY 15 Nevada Union Girls vs Placer 7:30 PM

TU JANUARY 21 Bear River Boys vs Colfax 7:00 PM

WE JANUARY 22 Nevada Union Girls vs Ponderosa 7:30 PM

TH JANUARY 23 Nevada Union Boys at Lincoln 7:30 PM

FR JANUARY 31 Bear River Girls vs Foothill 6:30 PM

Bear River Boys vs Foothill 8:00 PM

TU FEBRUARY 4 Nevada Union Girls vs Oakmont 7:30 PM

WE FEBRUARY 5 Nevada Union Boys vs Oakmont 7:30 PM

TU FEBRUARY 11 Bear River Girls vs Center 7:00 PM

WE FEBRUARY 12 Nevada Union Boys vs Lincoln 7:30 PM

TH FEBRUARY 13 Nevada Union Girls vs Rio Linda 7:30 PM

FR FEBRUARY 14 Bear River Girls vs Lindhurst 6:30 PM

Bear River Boys vs Lindhurst 8:00 PM

All games broadcast live on KNCO Newstalk 830. Tom Fitzsimmons has the play-by-play for the Bear River Bruins. Geoff Flynn has the call for the Nevada Union Miners.