We here at Nevada County Broadcasters and KNCO would like to thank the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce. They have named us their ‘Business of the Year’ for 2018. Chamber member at-large Machen McDonald with the Pro Brilliance Leadership Institute presented a proclamation at the Chamber’s awards breakfast this morning…

Listen to Machen McDonald

The award was presented to our own Tom Fitzsimmons, who did not have to give an acceptance speech.

–gf