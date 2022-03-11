KNCO Honored For Emergency News Coverage

The Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council has been a fixture on KNCO’s “On the Town” on Thursdays. And just before the latest program, yesterday, they honored KNCO with their Susan and Bill Drown Public Safety Commitment Award. Bill Drown founded the Council in 1999. Reading the plaque, Council member Mark Hauser praised the station’s breaking news coverage…

And Council member Marty Lombardi mentioned that KNCO has also played an important role in promoting the organization through these weekly programs…

Bill Drown passed away about two years ago. Susan Drown presented the award, which was established in 2016 and normally is given to individuals. The Council has donated more than a-million dollars in equipment and training to local first responders.