KNCO Host Wins Feature Award for Writing

Posted: May. 22, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

KNCO’s outdoor host is the recipient of a writing award. Denis Peirce has been honored by the Outdoor Writers Association of California with its feature of the year. In addition to hosting the KNCO Fishing and Outdoor Report (also known as The Fishing Show), on Friday nights, Peirce also writes for the Union newspaper, and won the award for an article he wrote in October of last year about spending time fishing with his brother…

Listen to Denis Peirce 1

The piece featured a lot of photography and some personal memories with his brother, whom he doesn’t see very often. Peirce has been recognized for his radio work in the past, too…

Listen to Denis Peirce 2

Peirce says there’s no large monetary award or anything like that–just some recognition and a little publicity.

–gf

