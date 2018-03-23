KNCO Jail and Bail Raises Money For Non-Profits

They’re supposed to be incarcerated here at KNCO until they can get bailed out, but these so-called ‘jail birds’ were having way too much fun. We held our annual “Jail and Bail’ fundraiser here Thursday. People had to call in to post bail for three different organizations, and our inmates were interviewed live by host Tom Fitzsimmons…

Listen to jailbird interview

Hospice of the Foothills, Community Recovery Resources, and the Freed Center for Independent Living combined to raise over 14-hundred dollars in the morning session alone. More calls were taken in the afternoon. CoRR Deputy Director Ariel King-Lovett did sing to raise her bail. She didn’t know any prison songs, so she went with another Johnny Cash tune…

Listen to Ariel King-Lovett

Hospice officials say they have raised over 200-thousand dollars from Jail and Bail since 2004.

–gf