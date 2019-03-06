KNCO to Broadcast Fire Film Discussion

Several groups including non-profits, corportations, and government entities have come together to present a film presentation and panel discussion about fire safety tonight at the Nevada Theater. KNCO will air the panel discussion after the film presentation. Two films will be screened–an 11-minute short about the Tahoe National Forest, followed by a one-hour documentary. The film, called ‘Wilder Than Wild: Fire, Forest, and the Future’ was directed and co-produced by Kevin White. He and his crew filmed the Tubbs Fire and the Nuns Fire in Napa and Somoma Counties in 2017…

White plans to be at the panel discussion tonight, and says a group presentation like the one planned for this evening can be a powerful way to get people motivated about fire safety…

Pascale Fusshoeller from YubaNet will moderate the discussion, which will include representatives from CalFire, the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County, Nevada County Resource Conservation District, the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services, P-G-and-E, Tahoe National Forest, and U-C Cooperative Extension. Tickets were free, ut have all been distributed. The KNCO broadcast begins tonight at 6:45.

