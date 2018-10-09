KNCO Turns 40 Today

Today is a special anniversary for us. It’s KNCO’s 40th birthday. It was October 9, 1978 when KNCO began broadcasting from the second floor of the Holbrooke Hotel. Air personalities often jokingly referred to it as the 37th floor. KNCO originally was at 1250 on the AM dial and broadcast during daylight hours only. When nighttime transmission was later okayed by the F-C-C, the frequency was moved to 830, to protect a station at 1240 AM in Sacramento. Studios were moved to our current location in 1986.

–gf