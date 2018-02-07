< Back to All News

New KNCO-FM Antenna Installed on Litton Building

Posted: Feb. 7, 2018 7:07 AM PST

Some news here from the radio station we’d like to share with you. It was a big day for our sister station Star 94 F-M. A new transmitter tower was installed on top of the Litton Building in Grass Valley yesterday. KNCO Chief Engineer Kael Murray says this will mean a better signal…

Listen to Kael Murray 1

If you ever notice the Star signal dropping out, K-P-F-A radio in Berkeley is the station you’ll hear in the background. Murray says the installation of the antenna has taken a bout a year to clear all of the F-C-C and local government hurdles, but the station is just about ready to go with it’s new signal…

Listen to Kael Murray 2

Murray says that should happen in a couple of weeks.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha