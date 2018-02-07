New KNCO-FM Antenna Installed on Litton Building

Some news here from the radio station we’d like to share with you. It was a big day for our sister station Star 94 F-M. A new transmitter tower was installed on top of the Litton Building in Grass Valley yesterday. KNCO Chief Engineer Kael Murray says this will mean a better signal…

If you ever notice the Star signal dropping out, K-P-F-A radio in Berkeley is the station you’ll hear in the background. Murray says the installation of the antenna has taken a bout a year to clear all of the F-C-C and local government hurdles, but the station is just about ready to go with it’s new signal…

Murray says that should happen in a couple of weeks.

