Knife-Wielding Man Arrested At Restaurant

Some excitement at Old Town Cafe in Grass Valley Thursday morning. Police Sergeant Clint Lovelady says officers had responded to a report about man, identified as 20-year-old Dillon Roberts, threatening employees with a knife…

Lovelady says officers quickly arrived and were able to evacuate everyone out. They were able to defuse the situation within ten minutes, convincing Roberts to drop the knife….

Lovelady says Roberts had never worked at the cafe. Roberts was first taken to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital for a mental health evaluation. After he was released, he was arrested on misdemeanor charges that included brandishing a weapon and resisting arrest.