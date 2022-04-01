< Back to All News

Knife-Wielding Suspect Arrested Again

Posted: Apr. 1, 2022 4:53 PM PDT

A Grass Valley man arrested recently for a knife-wielding incident at a local cafe has been charged in another incident. Police Sergeant Clint Lovelady says it began, late Friday morning, with the report of 20-year-old Dillon Roberts trying to steal a bottle of alcohol from a store on Empire Street…

Lovelady says the employee then attempted to detain Roberts…

On March 24th, Roberts was reported to be threatening Old Town Cafe employees with a knife. That resulted in a brief evacuation of diners before officers defused the situation. Roberts had claimed that he’d worked at the restaurant for a day and hadn’t been paid. It was determined he was never employed there. He was placed on a brief mental health hold before being booked.

