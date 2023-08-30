Know Overdose Narcan Training Thursday

Nevada County is offering free online Narcan administration training as part of the Know Overdose Nevada County campaign. County Analyst Heather Heckler says fentanyl and opioid overdose is a leading cause fo death to people ages 18 to 45 and is considered a public health crisis.

K-N-O-W references a person’s ability to recognize the signs of a potential opioid or fentanyl overdose, and then take appropriate action to help the victim. the county is offering to Zoom trainings Thursday afternoon. The first one is in English from 12:00 to 1:00PM. The second is in Spanish and is from 4-5PM.

As well as learning to recognize the signs of an overdose, a training on Narcan administration is part of the presentation.

To register for the Zoom session visit: NevadaCountyca.gov/knowovderdose

It is posted with this story on KNCO.com