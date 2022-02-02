< Back to All News

Know the Signs: Suicide Prevention

During the winter months it is easier for depression to take hold of someone, and at times life can seem too much. The pressure and sadness can push someone to the point of wanting to end it. Often times, a person shows signs they may be considering suicide. There is help in Nevada County for those who may know of someone considering taking their life. This evening, county Public Health and Behavioral Health is collaborating with Grass Valley School District to offer a workshop to help identify the signs and hopefully prevent a death. County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the workshop is from 6pm to 7:30 on Zoom and contains a wealth of information.

The free online workshop is open to everyone and easy to register.

The registration form takes only a few seconds to complete and is available on myNevadaCounty.com

