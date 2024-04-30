La Nina Not El Nino Predicted Next Winter

The next rainy season is about six months away. But predictions are already being made about its intensity. Instead of El Nino, the inverse pattern, or a La Nina, is already being studied by state forecasters. It’s normally associated with wetter conditions in Northern California, compared to the rest of the state. But Department of Water Resources climatologist, Michael Anderson, says it’s still too early to know for sure, including whether storms will be colder or warmer…

click to listen to Michael Anderson

Anderson says these types of patterns, which actually don’t occur every year, tend to be better predictors for other parts of the country…

click to listen to Michael Anderson

While winter precipitation in California was below normal in three of the last five La Nina years, it was well-above normal during the 2016-2017 winter. Meanwhile, this past El Nino winter, while having another spectacular snowpack, ended up producing near-normal rainfall in the lower elevations and the valley, overall.