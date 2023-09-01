Labor Day Weekend Also Means More Service Calls

With the spike in traffic volume for the Labor Day weekend comes a couple of advisories from Triple-A. Spokesman John Treanor says they expect to also see an increase in roadside assistance requests. They estimate over 90-thousand around the state…

Treanor says some basic and usually brief pre-trip inspections can give drivers extra peace of mind. That also includes having your belts and hoses checked for cracks, bulges, and excessive wear. Also, making sure your tire pressure, as well as tread wear, are at the proper levels. Meanwhile, Treanor says Triple-A doesn’t release specific travel volume forecasts for Labor Day weekend, which doesn’t tend to be as busy as Memorial Day weekend and the Fourth of July…

And when approaching an incident where tow providers, police, firefighters, or emergency medical services are working at a roadside, Triple-A reminds motorists to slow down. Also, move over, where possible.