Labor Day Weekend May Not Be As Busy

Labor Day weekend has traditionally been one of the busiest ones for road trips. But roads and highways may not be as congested as past years, due to more COVID restrictions and wildfires. Nonetheless, the California Highway Patrol’s Maximum Enforcement Period starts at six Friday night and ends Monday night at midnight. At the Grass Valley office, Officer Mike Steele says that means 75-percent of total staffing is patrolling the most “troublemaking” spots, mainly on Highways 49, 20, and 174. And although drivers under the influence and drugs are always the top priority, unimpaired motorists can also cause problems…

Travelling to Lake Tahoe is discouraged, because of the Caldor Fire. But with Highway 50 closed, Steele says there could be some significant congestion on the Highway 49/20 corridor through Nevada County, as the only other main route to that area. And it’s still very smokey in the Sierra…

During last year’s Labor Day weekend, statewide, the CHP made more than 900 DUI arrests. And accidents killed 46 people.