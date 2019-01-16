Laceration Incident Still Mostly A Mystery

There are still few new details from an attempted murder case in Nevada County that was originally reported as a mountain lion attack. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says the victim continues recovering from a six-inch cut to the throat. He says the 50-year-old man, whose name is still being withheld, was found by the of the You Bet Road, on December ninth, near a home he’d been staying at….
Bringolf says he doesn’t know when the results will be available. A claim from first responders that the victim had been attacked by a mountain lion was not substantiated, with help from the State Department of Fish and Wildlife. Bringolf is still only describing the weapon as a sharp, pointy, object. He declined to say whether the incident occurred inside or outside the home…
Bringolf also declined to say whether the victim and suspect knew each other.
