Lack of Mask Wearing Almost Closes Fair

The Nevada County Fair was almost cut in half, but then it wasn’t… Ongoing concerns about public health and safety around COVID spreading at the Fair led to a joint statement issued by Public Health, The Nevada County Fair, and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital strongly recommending masks be worn by all attendees, vaccinated or not, in all locations of the fair was issued Tuesday. Then on Friday when after two days of mostly non-mask wearing people at the Fair, the county almost pulled the plug. However, Fair CEO Patrick Eidman said the county and the fairgrounds were able to hold off on taking such drastic measures.

One incentive included board members and staff monitoring the crowd and randomly handing out fair carnival rides to people that were wearing masks.

As a result of not having to close the Fair, both the FFA Ag Mechanics Auction and the Junior Livestock auction were able to take place.