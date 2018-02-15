Lady Bruins, Miners, Head to Hoop Playoffs

The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section playoff pairings have been announced, and both the Bear River and Nevada Union girls are invited to the post-season party. Bear River (15-10, 3-7 in Pioneer Valley League) will be the seventh seed in the Division IV bracket, and will host Mountain House High School from the Tracy area. Nevada Union (12-15, 2-10 in the Sierra Foothill League) is the 12 seed in Division II, and for the second straight year will be on the road at Sacramento High. Both games are Tuesday night at 7pm.

–gf