Lake and Reservior Levels Still Look Good

Posted: Jul. 3, 2018 12:57 AM PDT

Water recreation levels continue to look healthy around the Fourth of July. Once again, Scotts Flat and Rollins Lake are at capacity, according to the recreation manager of the Nevada Irrigation District, Monica Reyes…

Reyes says campers and recreationists are also enjoying recently-completed improvements at Scotts Flat. In May, an extensive project was completed that removed a lot of hazardous trees…

Reyes says the area should be more aesthetically pleasing next year, when more greenery returns. Reduction of the wildfire risk also protects vital infrastructure. Other improvements include new picnic tables and boat slips. The bathrooms have also been refurbished and repainted. Meanwhile, the water supply at north state reservoirs is also strong. Levels are at or near 100-percent of average at Shasta, Bullards, and Englebright. The one notable exception is Oroville, at 78-percent, which is due to ongoing spillway improvement work.

