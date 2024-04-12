Lake Wildwood Event Ctr App Withdrawn

A proposed special event center near Lake Wildwood will not be happening. The applicant and local landowner John Conger, has withdrawn his application. That follows a public hearing last month that had overwhelming opposition, mainly over concerns about disruptions to the rural character of the area. That also included the potential for noise from music, more traffic, and people parking along narrow roads, among other things. Conger said he was caught off guard by the strong negativity. But he said the main reason he dropped the project was due to rising expenses. He said he’d been assured that there’d be an up or down vote from the Nevada County Planning Commission. But he said he didn’t know there’d be one member absent, resulting in a 2-2 deadlock. And that would mean another proceeding later this month…

click to listen to John Conger

And Conger said that would have been on top of tens of thousands of dollars he’d already spent on permitting fees and impact studies…

click to listen to John Conger

The center would have accommodated up to 150 people for mainly private gatherings, such as weddings, anniversaries, family reunions, memorials, and birthdays.