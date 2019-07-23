Lake Wildwood Hosts Injured Vets Golf Tourney

Some Lake Wildwood golfers are planning for a good day on the course Wednesday, but they are also raising money for a good cause and getting to know some of the people who have served our country. This is the sixth annual Injured Veterans Golf Tournament, put on by a group called Patriots Honor. Mike Byrne is organizing the golfers, and the money…

Listen to Mike Byrne

Stuart Bisland founded the organization. He says not only to people get to golf with those injured heroes, but there’s also a banquet and awards presentation in the evening to honor them, including their ‘Star’ recipient…

Listen to Stuart Bisland

In addition to golf, there’s also lunch and dinner, plus a raffle to raise money. All of the proceeds go to veterans in this area, including the ‘Welcome Home Vets’ organization.

