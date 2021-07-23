Lake Wildwood Swimming Advisory Still In Effect

It was four years ago when there was an e-coli outbreak at Lake Wildwood. 18 people fell ill. At the time, it was found in one goose scat sample. But the original source of the strain was never determined. But Nevada County Public Health officials say because e-coli can be widely distributed in the environment through animal waste, published studies on recreational water related to outbreaks are often unable to pinpoint the specific original source. So Public Health Director Jill Blake says they continue to issue the same advisory for the lake…

And that means swimming and splashing is still discouraged near beaches or shoreline locations experiencing high e-coli levels, where there’s evidence of goose fecal droppings…

And officials say the advisory is most critical for the more vulnerable population. That includes young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems.