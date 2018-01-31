LaMalfa Aboard Crashed Train in Virginia; Is Okay

Nevada County’s Congressman Doug LaMalfa was on that train that crashed this morning in rural Virginia…

It was a garbage truck. One person inside that vehicle was killed, and one was seriously injured. LaMalfa is okay, and he says no one on the train was seriously hurt…

He says one of those two people was a Congressman and the other was a staffer. LaMalfa says the reaction inside the train was calm, and many reacted quickly…

The train was carrying Republican members of Congress to a West Virginia retreat.

