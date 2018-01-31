< Back to All News

LaMalfa Aboard Crashed Train in Virginia; Is Okay

Posted: Jan. 31, 2018 12:22 PM PST

Nevada County’s Congressman Doug LaMalfa was on that train that crashed this morning in rural Virginia…

Listen to Doug LaMalfa 1

It was a garbage truck. One person inside that vehicle was killed, and one was seriously injured. LaMalfa is okay, and he says no one on the train was seriously hurt…

Listen to Doug LaMalfa 2

He says one of those two people was a Congressman and the other was a staffer. LaMalfa says the reaction inside the train was calm, and many reacted quickly…

Listen to Doug LaMalfa 3

The train was carrying Republican members of Congress to a West Virginia retreat.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha