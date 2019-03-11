LaMalfa and Garamendi Introduce Sites Act

Nevada County’s Republican congressman, Doug LaMalfa, has joined his Democratic colleague, John Garamendi, with the introduction of a resolution for a stronger federal push for the Sites Reservoir project in Colusa County. LaMalfa says it would mandate a specific deadline for the Bureau of Reclamation to complete its feasibility study, in hopes of speeding up the years-long process…

Sites would be the seventh-largest reservoir in the state…

LaMalfa and Garamendi say nearly one-point-two billion dollars in public funding has been committed to the project, at this point. That includes 816-million dollars from water bond approved by voters in 2014. 449-million dollars in low-interest financing from the U.S. Department of Agriculture was announced last November. The total cost of Sites has been estimated at between four and five-billion dollars.