< Back to All News

LaMalfa and Garamendi Introduce Sites Act

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 12:50 AM PDT

Nevada County’s Republican congressman, Doug LaMalfa, has joined his Democratic colleague, John Garamendi, with the introduction of a resolution for a stronger federal push for the Sites Reservoir project in Colusa County. LaMalfa says it would mandate a specific deadline for the Bureau of Reclamation to complete its feasibility study, in hopes of speeding up the years-long process…

click to listen to Doug LaMalfa

Sites would be the seventh-largest reservoir in the state…

click to listen to Doug LaMalfa

LaMalfa and Garamendi say nearly one-point-two billion dollars in public funding has been committed to the project, at this point. That includes 816-million dollars from water bond approved by voters in 2014. 449-million dollars in low-interest financing from the U.S. Department of Agriculture was announced last November. The total cost of Sites has been estimated at between four and five-billion dollars.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha