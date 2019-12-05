< Back to All News

LaMalfa Applauds Passage of Robocalls Bill

Posted: Dec. 5, 2019 12:27 AM PST

While Congress is polarized during the impeachment proceedings, they have come together to address robocalls, although after months of wrangling. By a vote of 417-3, they’ve passed a bill that aims to reduce the problem in several ways. Among those voting yes is Nevada County’s representative, Doug Lamalfa…

click to listen to Congressman LaMalfa

Features of the legislation include requiring phone companies to verify where phone calls are coming from and let consumers block them at no additional cost. It would also boost the enforcement powers of the Federal Communications Commission and direct the Justice Department to convene a working group to make sure robocall violations are prosecuted. LaMalfa says so-called “one-ring scams” are specifically targeted…

click to listen to Congressman LaMalfa

The bill now goes to the Senate, before needing President Trump’s signature.

