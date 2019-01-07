LaMalfa Blames Democrats For Shutdown

The partial shutdown of the federal government now enters it’s third full week, and it still doesn’t look like there’s an end in sight. The political dispute between Democrats and the President over border wall funding affects about 800-thousand workers, most of whom have nothing to do with the immigration debate. Nevada County’s congressional representative, Rebublican Doug LaMalfa, is taking the party line, saying Democrats can end the shutdown quickly if they want to…

LaMalfa says Democrats have changed their stance. Democrats say they are for immigration reform, but not for a wall. Meanwhile, with a now Democratically controlled House, LaMalfa says he’s optimistic about compromise on other issues…

LaMalfa says he’ll also keep working on forestry legislation that would reduce the chance of catastrophic wildfires. If the shutdown continues through the end of the week, the 800-thousand workers would miss their first paycheck since the shutdown began. Payday is Friday.

