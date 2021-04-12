LaMalfa Blasts Biden Gun Control Executive Orders

Nevada County’s Congressman is among Republican lawmakers opposing President Biden’s recent executive orders on reducing gun violence. In a news release, Doug LaMalfa says the six actions will weaken Second Amendment rights and will not make one single American safer. He also questions the constitutionality of the orders and says they should have gone through the legislative process…

Among the actions, Biden is tightening regulations of buyers of so-called “ghost guns”, which are homemade firearms that usually are assembled from parts and milled with a metal-cutting machine and often lack serial numbers used to trace them. There is no federal requirement for a background check. But LaMalfa maintains current gun control laws are adequate….

The U.S Justice Department is also publishing model legislation within 60 days that’s intended to make it easier for states to adopt their own “red flag” laws. Such laws allow people to petition a court to allow police to confiscate weapons from someone deemed to a danger to themselves or others. Polls show the vast majority of Americans support universal background checks which have never been adopted by Congress.