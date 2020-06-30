LaMalfa Blasts Democratic Police Reform Proposal

House Republicans, including Nevada County’s representative, aren’t happy with their Democratic counterparts for passing police reform legislation, while not allowing the GOP proposal to also be heard. Congressman Doug LaMalfa says, while the Democratic bill has some similarities, it also includes dangerous provisions that would punish law enforcement officers for doing their job. He says that includes ending qualified immunity for them…

LaMalfa, who terms the bill “anti-police”, says it also lowers the threshold for defining officers’ misconduct, making it easier to prosecute them, if they had no specific intent to deprive a person of a federal right. And he feels the legislation also creates an overly broad registry of misconduct that publicly includes complaints that are not adjudicated and final. But he agrees more accountability is needed…

The issue is now in the Senate for final consideration, where there is still a Republican majority.