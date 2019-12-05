LaMalfa Blasts Drafting Of Impeachment Articles

Nevada County’s Republican congressman says Democrats are crossing a line America’s Founders warned us not to cross. that’s after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi directed the drafting of articles of impeachment against President Trump Thursday morning. Doug LaMalfa says it doesn’t even have the full backing of the Democratic Party…

That’s in reference to the Mexico-Canada Agreement. Speaking at the Capitol, Pelosi argued that Trump has abused his power. Lamalfa says the proceedings lack overwhelming support from the American people. He says nothing presented to Congress so far has been an impeachable offense.