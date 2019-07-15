LaMalfa Blasts House Version Of Defense Bill

Nevada County’s Congressman is not happy with the House version of the Defense Policy bill that was passed on Friday. Doug LaMalfa says unlike the Senate version, which was passed with bi-partisan support, House Democrats have inserted partisan politics into what is normally good legislation…

The House legislation didn’t get a single “yes” vote from Republicans. LaMalfa says there is much less funding for the military…

The House bill also includes an amendment that would bar President Trump from attacking Iran without first obtaining Congress’ approval. That was considered key to winning enough support from most liberal Democrats for the legislation to pass.