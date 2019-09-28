< Back to All News

Lamalfa Blasts Impeachment Proceedings

Posted: Sep. 27, 2019 5:38 PM PDT

Nevada County’s Republican congressman is dismissing Democratic impeachment allegations against President Trump. A still-unidentified whistleblower who’s expected to testify in the near future says Trump encouraged the new Ukranian president to help investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son. That was in reference to Trump’s belief that Biden sought to interfere with a Ukranian prosecutor’s investigation of Biden’s son, who had been hired by a gas company in that country. Congressman Doug LaMalfa questions the whistleblower’s credibility…

LaMalfa says he’s read the transcript of the conversation released by the White House and he says it contains nothing that warrants even the slightest thought of impeaching Trump…

The whistleblower’s official complaint also alleges a concerted White House effort to suppress the transcript of the call, which was made in August.

