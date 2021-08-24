LaMalfa Blasts National Forests Closures

Closure of the nine National Forests in Northern California, due to the escalating wildfire danger, has Nevada County’s congressman concerned. Doug LaMalfa says forbidding the use of camp fires would be logical. But he says locking them up to all recreational use is an abuse that should not be tolerated…

LaMalfa says this is the second straight year this has happened and it doesn’t need to be repeated. The closures will be reviewed after Labor Day…

LaMalfa says the idea that because the Forest Service has done a terrible job of managing their lands and thinning the forests they can exclude the public is offensive to anyone with basic common sense. He says they made the problem and now the public will pay the price.