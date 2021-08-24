< Back to All News

LaMalfa Blasts National Forests Closures

Posted: Aug. 24, 2021 12:17 AM PDT

Closure of the nine National Forests in Northern California, due to the escalating wildfire danger, has Nevada County’s congressman concerned. Doug LaMalfa says forbidding the use of camp fires would be logical. But he says locking them up to all recreational use is an abuse that should not be tolerated…

click to listen to Doug LaMalfa

LaMalfa says this is the second straight year this has happened and it doesn’t need to be repeated. The closures will be reviewed after Labor Day…

click to listen to Doug LaMalfa

LaMalfa says the idea that because the Forest Service has done a terrible job of managing their lands and thinning the forests they can exclude the public is offensive to anyone with basic common sense. He says they made the problem and now the public will pay the price.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha