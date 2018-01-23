LaMalfa Cautious About DACA Deal

After the House joined the Senate in passing a bill to fund the government at least through February 8th, Nevada County’s Congressman, Doug LaMalfa expressed relief. The breakthrough came after Senate Democrats bowed to pressure and also joined Republicans in backing an immigration and spending compromise. Republicans have pledged to hold a vote on resolving the future of young undocumented immigrants by mid-February. But LaMalfa says that doesn’t necessarily mean there’ll be a deal on DACA…

click to listen to Doug LaMalfa

A majority of Democrats had forced the 3-day government shutdown with demands for a vote to keep DACA from being cancelled by President Trump in March. Meanwhile, LaMalfa was pleased to see a 6-year funding extension for the Children’s Health Insurance Program…

click to listen to Doug LaMalfa

LaMalfa also pointed out that the House had passed the funding reauthorization in November and that the Senate had never managed the 60 votes to take it up.