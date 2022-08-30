LaMalfa Decries More IRS Staffing Hires

With the huge IRS backlog of tax returns growing, due to staffing issues exacerbated by the pandemic, the recently-approved Inflation Reduction Act includes some relief. But Nevada County’s congressman says hiring another 160-thousand agents is too much. Doug LaMalfa says the agents will be authorized to mostly conduct another one-million audits a year against middle-to-low-income taxpayers…

click to listen to Doug LaMalfa

But LaMalfa also indicates some staffing adjustments may be needed…

click to listen to Doug LaMalfa

LaMalfa will no longer represent Nevada County next year, due to redistricting.