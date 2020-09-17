LaMalfa-Denney Forum Remains Up In Air

The challenger for Nevada County’s congressional seat has been expressing frustrations about the incumbent’s availability for a forum. In a statement, Audrey Denney, who also ran against Doug LaMalfa in 2018, says LaMalfa has been unresponsive to the idea, so far. She then stated that LaMalfa has, quote, “once again displayed his cowardice and abdicated his responsibility to his constituents. LaMalfa campaign consultant, Dave Gilliard, says, in another statement, that Denney, quote, “never misses an attempt to sling mud”. But he also says they welcome a chance to debate, although they’d like to wait until after Congress adjourns, perhaps in early October…

Meanwhile, Denney tells KNCO she’s concerned that would mean a forum being held after mail-in balloting begins on October fifth…

Gilliard didn’t commit to a virtual forum being set up before Congress adjourns. LaMalfa did debate Denney in 2018.