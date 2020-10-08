LaMalfa Denny Forum Has Been Scheduled

After some haggling, there will be one, and only one, candidates forum for Nevada County’s congressional district. The president of the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County, Janice Bedayn, says it’ll be next Wednesday evening, from 6 to 7:30. She says the main sticking point was that Republican incumbent Doug LaMalfa did not want a media panel and the league ultimately agreed…

LaMalfa’s campaign manager, David Gilliard, said, in a brief statement that, quote, “League of Women Voters forums are meant to give regular voters a chance to hear directly from candidates, they are not press conferences”, unquote. Questions will only be taken from residents. LaMalfa is seeking his fifth two-year term. And for the second election in a row his Democratic challenger is Audrey Denney. Her campaign manager, Brian Solecki, says they’re looking forward to it…

The forum will be live-streamed on Nevada County Media’s website, the YouTube dot-com channel and Facebook page, as well as on Comcast channel 18. LaMalfa and Denney are scheduled to both be present at the Nevada County Media studio. But if LaMalfa still can’t leave Washington D.C. he’ll participate from there via Zoom. Questions can be submitted to the league’s website, and the deadline is next Tuesday at 12 noon.