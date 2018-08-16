< Back to All News

LaMalfa: Better Forest Management Needed

Posted: Aug. 16, 2018 12:12 PM PDT

Nevada County’s Congressman says environment restrictions need to eased in national forests, which would allow for the clearing of more trees, which would mean less fuel for wildfires. Doug LaMalfa was in Grass Valley this morning, and spoke to KNCO briefly. LaMalfa says something has to be done in the area of forest management…

Listen to Doug LaMalfa 1

LaMalfa says the federal government, which is controlled by Republicans, and state government, controlled by Democrats, keep butting heads…

Listen to Doug LaMalfa 2

LaMalfa does say, though, that the federal government is stepping in to help with relief from the fires. Secretaries of Agriculture, Homeland Security, and the Interior have all visited the Redding area in the last couple of weeks. The Carr Fire, burning in Shasta and Trinity counties, is in LaMalfa’s congressional district.

