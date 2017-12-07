LaMalfa Gun Bill Passes House

A bill co-sponsored by Nevada County’s Congressman Doug LaMalfa to ease gun restrictions has passed the House. H-R 38, also known as the ‘Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act’, would allow a qualified individual to possess a concealed handgun in another state that allows individuals to carry concealed firearms. In a news release, LaMalfa said: “If a law-abiding citizen is legally licensed to carry a gun in one state, they should be allowed to in every state. This is about uniformity and personal protection when traveling across state lines. A widely cited study by Northwestern University determined that legal firearms help to prevent around 2.1 million crimes per year. This legislation protects the constitutional rights of the millions of law-abiding gun owners in America that try to follow the rules.”. The bill passed largely along party lines, with only six Democrats voting for it, and 14 Republicans against it.

–gf